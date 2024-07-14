Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.58.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.23. 155,955,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,964,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.