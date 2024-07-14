Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 68,628 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 4.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $213,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 3.0 %

TSLA stock traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.23. The company had a trading volume of 155,955,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,964,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $791.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.27. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.