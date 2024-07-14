Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $266.44

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.44 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 273.50 ($3.50). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.48), with a volume of 635,404 shares trading hands.

Temple Bar Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £779.33 million, a P/E ratio of 937.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 266.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Temple Bar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,448.28%.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

