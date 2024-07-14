Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $73.00. 258,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,255. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.63.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.8044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.71.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.