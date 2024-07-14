TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on T. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cormark decreased their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.94.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$20.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.94.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.46%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

