Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $5,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $113.14. 4,505,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

