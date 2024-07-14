Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 2,272 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.29. 16,748,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,136,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

