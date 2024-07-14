Tectonic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KE. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

KE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,417. The company has a market cap of $560.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.30. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.20 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

