Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 528 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Stratus Properties worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 10,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,785. The firm has a market cap of $229.96 million, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter.

About Stratus Properties



Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

