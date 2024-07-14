TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,081.00 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $429.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

