Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.60.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $187.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $971.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.