Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNCRL opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

