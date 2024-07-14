Swiss National Bank Sells 690 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $77,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 0.1 %

NVR stock traded down $7.62 on Friday, hitting $8,062.27. 23,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,932. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,243.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,586.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,528.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

