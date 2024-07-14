Swiss National Bank Sells 45,600 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Kimberly-Clark worth $130,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.53. 1,478,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average of $128.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $142.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

