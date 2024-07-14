Swiss National Bank Sells 36,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of FedEx worth $205,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FDX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $302.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

