Swiss National Bank Sells 26,100 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $215,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $7,628,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Airbnb by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.44.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.52.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 540,307 shares of company stock valued at $80,338,959. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

