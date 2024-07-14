Swiss National Bank Sells 21,000 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Public Storage worth $137,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1,123.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 112,821 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Trading Up 2.0 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of PSA stock traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

