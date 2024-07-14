Swiss National Bank Sells 106,200 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2024

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Copart worth $149,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,806,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 60.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 126.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 183.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 517.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $55.54. 3,309,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.