Swiss National Bank Sells 106,200 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Copart worth $149,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,806,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 60.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 126.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 183.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 517.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $55.54. 3,309,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.