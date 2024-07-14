Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Humana worth $127,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $489,300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.22. 1,071,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,249. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

