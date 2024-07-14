Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of 3M worth $175,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

