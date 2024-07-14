Swiss National Bank Has $160.49 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $160,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in DexCom by 8.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 104.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,102 shares of company stock valued at $755,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.