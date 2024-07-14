Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Clorox worth $56,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $144,844,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $136.40. 734,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.