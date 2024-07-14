Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of HCA Healthcare worth $200,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. PFG Advisors lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.32. 1,237,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,658. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.58 and a 200-day moving average of $320.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

