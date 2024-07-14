Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SWDBY traded up SEK 0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting SEK 21. 19,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,206. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of SEK 15.80 and a 52-week high of SEK 22.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of SEK 20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 26.65%. Analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWDBY

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.