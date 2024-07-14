Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $86.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FIS opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

