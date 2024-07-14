Susquehanna Raises ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $1,300.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,085.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,000.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $930.22. ASML has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

