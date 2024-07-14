Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $74,868,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 258,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.50. The company had a trading volume of 755,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day moving average of $180.10.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

