Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth $562,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.30. The stock had a trading volume of 291,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.77.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

