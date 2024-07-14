Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 72,561 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,561 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Onsemi by 82.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 60,740 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 307.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 249,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 162,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

Onsemi stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,950,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

