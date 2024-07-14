Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 38,692 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,692 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,068,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,646. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

