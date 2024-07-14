Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RNR stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.00. 241,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,721. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.16 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.