Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 17,283 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after buying an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,703,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,775,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,681,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,861,748. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

