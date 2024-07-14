Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Canada Goose worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Global Investors LLP boosted its position in Canada Goose by 19.9% in the first quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 2,048.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Canada Goose by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 609,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 120.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Canada Goose Trading Up 3.0 %

GOOS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $265.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.36 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

