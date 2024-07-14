Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 138,695 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,695 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Corebridge Financial worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,028,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 329,200 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,232,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 793.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,332,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRBG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $29.44. 3,064,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

