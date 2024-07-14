Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Universal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 107,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at $71,187,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 143,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,339. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

Universal Increases Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $770.86 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

