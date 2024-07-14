Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $953,000 Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Everbridge worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,982,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Everbridge by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 416,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock remained flat at $35.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

