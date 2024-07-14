Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 132,713 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

IMO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. 327,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,572. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

