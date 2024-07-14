Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.67

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $8.80. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 1,657,502 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.44 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 63,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.