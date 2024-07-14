Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

STOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

STOK opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $742.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at $34,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 93.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,073,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,543 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,368,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after buying an additional 1,338,309 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,696,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 739,902 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

