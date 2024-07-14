StockNews.com Upgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to “Strong-Buy”

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $107.42 on Friday. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average of $119.60.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PVH by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

