StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.27 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.70.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Equities analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

