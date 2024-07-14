StockNews.com Downgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

BAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.14.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 479,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,229,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $1,078,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.