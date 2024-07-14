StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma makes up about 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 9.18% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

