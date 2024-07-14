StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CANF stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.45. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

