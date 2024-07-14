StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $660,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CalAmp stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.59% of CalAmp worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.