Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s previous close.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.53. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 932.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.