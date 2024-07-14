Stifel Canada Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAU. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark boosted their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Shares of MAU stock opened at C$1.75 on Friday. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.31.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

