Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,213 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $52,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,615 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after acquiring an additional 327,960 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 559,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 793,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 308,309 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.17 ($37.14).

Stevanato Group Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:STVN traded up €0.76 ($0.83) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €21.71 ($23.60). The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,645. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a twelve month high of €36.30 ($39.46). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The business had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

