STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in June

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.1 days.
STEP Energy Services Stock Performance
SNVVF stock remained flat at $2.94 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,669. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.56.
About STEP Energy Services
