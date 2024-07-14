STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in June

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.1 days.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

SNVVF stock remained flat at $2.94 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,669. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.