Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 43.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 56.9% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 161.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 91,255 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.
Starbucks Price Performance
SBUX stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $74.83. 10,559,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733,452. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
