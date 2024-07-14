Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 43.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 56.9% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 161.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 91,255 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $74.83. 10,559,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733,452. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.